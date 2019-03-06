Ruth A. Hitzeman

CROWN POINT, IN - Ruth A. Hitzeman 94, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Keith (Rose) Hitzeman of Lowell, Kevin (Mary JoRussel) Hitzeman, of Crown Point; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Ramstrom, Julianne (Josh) Verbish, Sula Hitzeman, Andrew Abeto, six great-grandchildrenand numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and several siblings. Ruth and Ralph started Dairy Queen Businesses in 1973 with stores in Lowell and St. John which her family continues to own and operate. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Dyer. Private Burial of Cremated Remains will take place in Zion United Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth would like you to stop by the Dairy Queen. www.sheetsfuneral.com