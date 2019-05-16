Ruth A. (Lask) Sampson

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Obituary
Ruth A. Sampson (nee Lask)

EAST SIDE - Ruth A. Sampson (nee Lask), age 90, lifelong of the East Side passed away on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Sampson. Loving mother of late Cheryl (Bob) Williams and late Paul Sampson.Devoted grandmother of Christopher (Oriane), Mark, and Jeff Williams. Dearest sister of late Jack (late Bernice) Lask. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, bunco ladies and church activities at East Side United Methodist Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery Calumet Park, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave., Suite 326, Chicago, IL 60640 or [email protected]

773-731-2749, www.elmwoodchapel.com


Published in The Times on May 16, 2019
