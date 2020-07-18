Ruth Ann McNally (nee Kruk)

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Ann McNally (nee Kruk), age 76 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away June 2, 2020 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. She was born July 10, 1943 in Valparaiso, Indiana to Tony and Irma Lois Kruk. She attended Gary, Indiana's Tolleston School and completed her last two years at Chesterton High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Don Roberts School of Hair Design, and was a hairdresser and later an instructor at the school.

On November 18, 1961, she married Francis (Frank) McNally and had a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Ann. Preceding her in death were her loving husband Frank and daughter Cindy; her parents, Tony and Lois Kruk; and nephew Scott Hempenius.

Survivors include siblings: Betty (Cecil) Hempenius, IN; Richard (Carla) Kruk, AZ; and Tony Ray (Bonnie) Kruk, NV. Nieces and nephews include Kim (Jeffrey) Stanley, IA; Kelly Hempenius, IN; David Kruk, AZ; Daniel Kruk, MD; Kayt Kruk, NV; and Gwen (Adam) Wade, MD. She leaves behind great-nieces, great-nephews, numerous relatives and friends, and will be missed by all.

Ruthie was a busy homemaker and loving mother; everyone loved her potato salad and the Hungarian Nut Rolls at Christmas. Her potato salad was a "must" at every family gathering -- no one ever hesitated to request it. No matter how we tried, even with her recipe, could we replicate it. Entertaining, and decorating her home for each and every holiday kept her busy, but she also found time to make crafts and paint.

Multiple Sclerosis slowed her down during the past 30 years or so, but she stayed as active as she could and took up painting floral designs on glassware and other items. She often had a booth at local sales. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at the Seven Dolors Shrine in Valparaiso, where she volunteered to help with different committees and fund raisers.

The family is planning a private ceremony and burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, VNA Hospice Center, National MS Society or to a COVID-19 charity.