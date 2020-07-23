Ruth C. (Barrett) Mulhern

HAMMOND, IN - On July 21, 2020, our beloved Ruth, having reached her goal of 100 years in December, gave up her earthly title as Matriarch of the Barrett Clan to take up her heavenly crown. She was joyously greeted by her husband Robert, son Thomas, brothers Bill and Andrew (Gen) Barrett, sisters Betty (Fred) Stahlhut and Bea (Floyd) Muir and a host of other family and friends.

Left behind to cherish her memory and share wonderful stories about her are daughter Kathy Szala, granddaughter Kimberly Foster, great grandchildren Samantha, Colleen and Kyle Foster, dear nieces Diane Karp, Sue Preis, Linda Sue Martin, nephews Perry Barrett, Jim McTigue, Mark Mulhern and sister-in-law Cele Mulhern. Also leaving behind numerous great nieces and nephews and many dear friends including her long time shopping and McDonalds buddy Martha Toth.

Ruth was born to William and Adeline (White) Barrett in East St. Louis, IL. She was a proud graduate of Catholic Central (now Bishop Noll) class of 1938. The school invited her to a 100th birthday celebration in December to commemorate their upcoming 100th anniversary and her birthday as the oldest known living graduate.

A devoted wife and mother she also had a few part-time jobs but loved to read and spent many happy hours at local libraries where she instilled a love of reading in her children. She also loved to play Scrabble, do crossword puzzles and needlework, crafting heirloom afghans and knitting countless slippers.

Her special sense of humor spanned the generations, leaving them laughing and with hilarious stories to remember and share. Her kind, loving nature caused her to be loved by everyone she knew.

She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond for over 70 years. She belonged to and held various offices in the Altar and Rosary and St. Vincent DePaul Societies. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Mass will be held DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Burial to be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Any contributions in her memory may be made to: St. Joseph Church Building//Roof Fund, 5304 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46324; Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster IN 46321; or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank her hospice nurse// angel Joann who took such compassionate care of Ruth in her last few months as well as her home health caregivers Adrianna, Elizabeth, and Diane.

Please join in our acknowledgement of a life well-lived and a joyous, well-earned eternity in Heaven.

Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.