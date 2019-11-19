Ruth Carolyn Horkavi (nee Talbert)
PORTAGE, IN - Ruth Carolyn Horkavi (nee Talbert), died peacefully on November 15, 2019.
Visitation for Carolyn will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, with Parastas at 4:15 p.m. Funeral with liturgy will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 West 57th Avenue, Merrillville, IN, with Pastor Fr. Michal Bucko and Fr. Michael Evanick concelebrating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Please refer to BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com