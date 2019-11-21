Ruth E. Eriks (nee Krooswyk)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Ruth E. Eriks (nee Krooswyk), age 95, longtime Cedar Lake resident, passed away on November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Betty (late John) DeYoung and Sandra (Jon) Fitzsimons. Devoted grandmother of Jim DeYoung, Paul DeYoung, Caryn (John) Fitch, Daniel (Mandy) Fitzsimons and Darren (Melanie) Fitzsimons. Cherished great-grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Glen Krooswyk. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Ruth enjoyed hand crafts, cooking, ceramics and knitting. Longtime member of First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point.

Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block South of 133rd across from the Cedar Lake Public Library) Cedar Lake, IN. Pastor David Weemhoff, officiating. Interment German Methodist Cemetery, Cedar Lake, IN, 219-374-9300. www.elmwoodchapel.com