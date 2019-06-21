Ruth Elizabeth Chowning

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Elizabeth Chowning, age 86 of Valparaiso, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born October 1, 1932 in Monon, the daughter of H. Hanly and Emma (Crumbo) Hammel, graduated from Monon High School, became a Registered Nurse with the Wabash County Hospital with over 50 years of dedicated service in the Obstetrics Department retiring in 2005.

On July 19, 1958, Ruth married James G. Chowning, who survives of Valparaiso, their children; James A. (Jeanne) Chowning, teacher at Washington Township Schools and Elder at Grace Point Church, Valparaiso, Ruth Chowning of Mt. Washington, KY, John (Kim) Chowning of Cookeville, TN, sister; Nancy Hammel Fendley of Greenwood, IN, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM, CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso followed by a graveside services held at 2:30 PM EST at Lagro Cemetery, Lagro, IN. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-6:00 PM, CST at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to African Christian Hospitals, 102 North Locust Street, Searcy, AR 72143.