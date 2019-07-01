Ruth Ellen (Saczawa) Breclaw

Ruth Ellen Breclaw (nee Saczawa)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruth E. (Nee Saczawa) Breclaw, age 74 of Merrillville, IN passed away on June 29, 2019. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth A. Breclaw (KAB) 8-4-2004. Survived by her brothers: John (Rosemary) Saczawa of Maryville, Tennessee and Ray (Delores) Saczawa of Longview, Texas. Loving mother of Kevin (Debbie) Breclaw of Cape Coral, Forida; Brian (Heather) Breclaw of Griffith, IN. Grandchildren Corey Breclaw and Jessica (Jeffrey) Reyna. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Very special BFF Norm Lohse.

Ruth was a retired RN and enjoyed her friends as a member of WOW, at Sherwood Golf, and playing Pinochle. Ruth is a donor to the Indiana Anatomical Education Program. Donations in her memory may be made to the William J. Riley Hospice House in Munster, Indiana.
Published in The Times on July 1, 2019
