Ruth Ellen Breclaw (nee Saczawa)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruth E. (Nee Saczawa) Breclaw, age 74 of Merrillville, IN passed away on June 29, 2019. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth A. Breclaw (KAB) 8-4-2004. Survived by her brothers: John (Rosemary) Saczawa of Maryville, Tennessee and Ray (Delores) Saczawa of Longview, Texas. Loving mother of Kevin (Debbie) Breclaw of Cape Coral, Forida; Brian (Heather) Breclaw of Griffith, IN. Grandchildren Corey Breclaw and Jessica (Jeffrey) Reyna. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Very special BFF Norm Lohse.

Ruth was a retired RN and enjoyed her friends as a member of WOW, at Sherwood Golf, and playing Pinochle. Ruth is a donor to the Indiana Anatomical Education Program. Donations in her memory may be made to the William J. Riley Hospice House in Munster, Indiana.