Ruth (Boender) Faber

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Munster Christian Reformed Church
214 Ridge Road
Munster, IN
Funeral service
Following Services
Munster Christian Reformed Church
214 Ridge Road
Munster, IN
Obituary
Ruth Faber (nee Boender)

CRETE, IL - Ruth Faber (nee Boender), age 92, formerly of Crete, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Loving mother of Barbara (David) Werblo and Joan (Daniel) De Block.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Munster Christian Reformed Church, 214 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation with Pastor Jim Hollendoner and Pastor Herman Schutt officiating. Private interment at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER. Konnie Kuiper – Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800, or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com


Published in The Times on July 1, 2019
