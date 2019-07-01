Ruth Faber (nee Boender)

CRETE, IL - Ruth Faber (nee Boender), age 92, formerly of Crete, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Loving mother of Barbara (David) Werblo and Joan (Daniel) De Block.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Munster Christian Reformed Church, 214 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation with Pastor Jim Hollendoner and Pastor Herman Schutt officiating. Private interment at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER.