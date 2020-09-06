1/1
Ruth "Anne" Gott
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth "Anne" Gott

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth "Anne" Gott, 90 of Val-paraiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born October 4, 1929 in Valparaiso to Clarence and Ruth Anna (Ritter) Wilson. Anne worked as a Secretary at Benjamin Franklin Middle School from 1965-1970, before becoming a Realtor from 1970-1989. She enjoyed volunteering at Porter Memorial Hospital and the First Christian Church Food Pantry. Anne loved playing bridge, and played several times a week with her bridge groups. She also cherished picnics on the beach and time with her family.

On June 28, 1947, she married Harlan George Gott, who preceded her in death in 1969. She is survived by their daughter: Carol (Dennis) Richardson of Val-paraiso; daughter in law: Connie Gott of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Sonya Gott, Michael Gott, Michelle (Mathew) Banks, Kristin Richardson, Scott (Shawn) Richardson; and great grandchildren: Alexa Kudrak, Serena Storey, Madelyn, Molly, and Michael Banks. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Harlan Gott; and sisters: Mary Louise (Robert) Tappan, Janet (Joseph) Tofte, and Jeanne (Howard) Powell.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's name may be made to the Learning Library Garden Plaza or VNA of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. We will follow the CDC guidelines to wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. Fun loving and caring. Great at the bridge table. She. Will be missed by many.
Peggy Manda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved