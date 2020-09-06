Ruth "Anne" Gott

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth "Anne" Gott, 90 of Val-paraiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born October 4, 1929 in Valparaiso to Clarence and Ruth Anna (Ritter) Wilson. Anne worked as a Secretary at Benjamin Franklin Middle School from 1965-1970, before becoming a Realtor from 1970-1989. She enjoyed volunteering at Porter Memorial Hospital and the First Christian Church Food Pantry. Anne loved playing bridge, and played several times a week with her bridge groups. She also cherished picnics on the beach and time with her family.

On June 28, 1947, she married Harlan George Gott, who preceded her in death in 1969. She is survived by their daughter: Carol (Dennis) Richardson of Val-paraiso; daughter in law: Connie Gott of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Sonya Gott, Michael Gott, Michelle (Mathew) Banks, Kristin Richardson, Scott (Shawn) Richardson; and great grandchildren: Alexa Kudrak, Serena Storey, Madelyn, Molly, and Michael Banks. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Harlan Gott; and sisters: Mary Louise (Robert) Tappan, Janet (Joseph) Tofte, and Jeanne (Howard) Powell.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's name may be made to the Learning Library Garden Plaza or VNA of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. We will follow the CDC guidelines to wear a mask.