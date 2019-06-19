Ruth H. Cook (nee Biggs)

HEBRON, IN - Ruth H. Cook (nee Biggs), age 92, of Hebron formerly of Miller, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Ruth is survived by 5 children: Don (Jean) Cook, Sharon Lee, Barbara (Dave) Serynek, Garry (Tina) Cook and Richard (Mary Jean) Cook; four grandchildren: April Cook, Marcie (Adrian) Guzman, Krystal Lee and Juliana Cook; great-grandchildren: Alejandra, Adrian Jr. and Andres Guzman, Korbyn Reynolds and James Lee.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; grandson, Kirk Benedict; and brothers and sisters.

Ruth was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron. She retired from U.S. Steel with over 25 years of service. Ruth enjoyed gathering her entire family together and preparing dinner every Sunday. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Frank McClure officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery.

