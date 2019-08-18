Ruth J. Ingraham

VALPARAISO, IN/FORMERLY OF PARK RIDGE, IL - Ruth Jean Shuster Newhouse Ingraham, age 95, of Valparaiso, formerly of Park Ridge, IL, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1923, daughter of Stephen and Anna Shuster of Blairstown, NJ. She graduated from The College of New Jersey and taught third grade in East Hanover, NJ.

On June 27, 1946, she married George W. Newhouse of Livingston, NJ. Through Prudential, they were transferred to Park Ridge, IL and then to Valparaiso. Mr. Newhouse passed away on June 25, 1985. On August 31, 1991, Ruth married S. Robert Ingraham who also preceded her in death.

Ruth was a Deacon in the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church and has been an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso where she was a member of the Harriet Drapier Circle, and in 1997 was presented the Honorary Life Membership into the Association of Presbyterian Women. She was also a Red Cross Board member, volunteered in the blood transfer program, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a member of P.E.O. Chapter CD since 1989.

Surviving are children Pamela Jean Newhouse (Trainor) Critz of Gallatin, TN; Martha Ingraham Wilcox of Newnan, GA; James (Stacy) Ingraham of Shoreview, MN; S. Robert Ingraham, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; and Joan Ingraham (Jeff) Galka of Portage, IN.

Grandchildren are Brandon Critz; Edward, Jessica and Randal Wilcox; Peter and Sarah Ingraham; Rebekah Ingraham, Elizabeth Briggs, Amy Winey, Charles Ingraham; and, Michael McNiskin.

Great granddaughters are Harper and Lucy Wilcox; Suzannah Ingraham; Maggie McNiskin; and, niece Dianne Shuster (Bev) Pankey of Grand Rapids, MI.

A memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church, Valparaiso on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with visitation 10:00AM-12:00PM in the Sanctuary followed by a noon service with Ken Crews officiating. Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso or the Valparaiso Food Bank. Thanks to the staff at Dunes Hospice who provided professional and loving care.