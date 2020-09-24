1/
Ruth Joyce
Ruth Joyce

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruth Joyce, 74, of Merrillville, formerly of Lowell, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters: Shannon (Stephen Thompson) Joyce and Wendy (Jason) Alley; grandchildren: Eleanor and Nolan Thompson and her sister, Barbara (Roy) Mc Ilvain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Naomi German.

She was a member of Anglican Church of St. Andrew the Evangelist and active with Daughters of the King and Kairos Outside Ministry as well as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She was a retired Registered Nurse, working with Lake County Visiting Nurse Assoc. and later for Drs. Mirich and Malik. She was also a member of Methodist Hospital Alumni Association.

Visitation, Friday September 25, from 3:00-7:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with a Prayer Service at 6:00PM. Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00AM at her church, 8555 Grand Blvd., Merrillville. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church. www.sheetsfuneral.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
SEP
25
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
September 23, 2020
Tom and family, I’m so sorry to hear that you lost Ruth. Always enjoyed her company when we would meet at some campground where Marilyn and Bob were. Your in my prayers
Carolyn Robbins
