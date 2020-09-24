Ruth Joyce

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ruth Joyce, 74, of Merrillville, formerly of Lowell, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters: Shannon (Stephen Thompson) Joyce and Wendy (Jason) Alley; grandchildren: Eleanor and Nolan Thompson and her sister, Barbara (Roy) Mc Ilvain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Naomi German.

She was a member of Anglican Church of St. Andrew the Evangelist and active with Daughters of the King and Kairos Outside Ministry as well as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She was a retired Registered Nurse, working with Lake County Visiting Nurse Assoc. and later for Drs. Mirich and Malik. She was also a member of Methodist Hospital Alumni Association.

Visitation, Friday September 25, from 3:00-7:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with a Prayer Service at 6:00PM. Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00AM at her church, 8555 Grand Blvd., Merrillville. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church. www.sheetsfuneral.com