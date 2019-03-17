Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Joyce (Johnson) Recker.

Ruth Joyce (Johnson) Recker

Ruth Joyce (Johnson) Recker passed peacefully from this life on March 13, 2019. Ruth was born September 30, 1927 in Hammond, IN, to Perry and Pearl (Wisdom) Johnson. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1945 and then lived in Washington, D.C. (1945-47), Lansing, IL (1947-1974), Beaver Falls, PA (1974-2013), and Grand Rapids, MI. On May 29, 1947 Ruth married Harold David Recker, who pre-deceased her in 2012, after 65 years of loving marriage.

She is survived by her children: Perry D. Recker (Barbara Pavuk), Joyce A. Recker (Lambert Zuidervaart), Lorene K. Recker (Terry Woodnorth); her beloved grandchildren: Julie Pavuk, Thea Woodnorth (Jonathan Karnes), Kara Woodnorth (Jesse O'Hara), and Justin Woodnorth (Lindsey Griffin); and her adorable great-grandchildren: Nora and Liam Karnes, and Juliana, Trystan, and Piper O'Hara; along with many extended family members. She will be missed dearly by her entire family and countless friends.

Throughout her life, Ruth always sought to live faithfully in the generous light of God's unconditional love. She served others in many roles during her long and abundant life: nurse's aide, dental assistant and office manager, kindergarten teacher's aide, empathetic listener and confidant, community gardener, Christian education and community-building advocate. She was also a domestic nest maker, offering generous hospitality, kindness, and support to many. She laughed easily, observed nature keenly, and listened daily to classical music. Following in her mother's footsteps, Ruth was a seamstress and prolific quilter extraordinaire – especially while living at Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Memorial services will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church in Beaver County and at the Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids – Ruth's beloved communities. Ruth is to be buried next to her late husband Harold D. Recker (1927-2012) in the Highland Cemetery, 339 Salem Church Road, Midland, PA. Please reference METCALF & JONKOFF FUNERAL SERVICE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI, web site for a listing of service dates and times.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's memory through the Clark Foundation at Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids, MI or Beaver County Christian School in Beaver Falls, PA.