VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth L. Born, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born August 8, 1925 in Bay City, MI the daughter of Henry and Lillie (Knaack) Born.

Ruth was a Social worker in Chicago until her retirement in 1991. She played baseball with the South Bend Blue Sox and is listed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. and was elected to the Valparaiso University Athletic Hall of Fame. She always loved the sport. Her parents and a sister Christine Hayward preceded her in death.

