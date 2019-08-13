Ruth L. McConnell (nee Wellman)

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth L. McConnett (nee Wellman), age 94, of the Willows in Valparaiso, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2019. She was born and raised in Gary, IN, daughter of Henry and Pearl Wellman. Ruth was a graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1942. She married William McConnell, also of Gary, October 25, 1947 at St. Luke's Parish. Ruth worked at Union Drawn Steel and Sears in Gary. Ruth will be remembered for many things, her participation in the community memberships in her clubs, her sewing, and especially her baking. The most unforgettable, however, she will be remembered for her smile and laugh, gifts she gave freely and genuinely to everyone. She will be greatly missed.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" McConnell; son, Robert McConnell; one brothe, Carl; four sisters, Margaret, Joan, Lois, and June. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Karen (Joe) Bennett of Portage; sons, James (Vikki) McConnell of Glenview, IL, John McConnell of Waterbury, VT; brothers, Robert Wellman of Hobart, Fred (Carolyn) Wellman of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Sean (Amanda) McConnell of Ft. Wayne., IN., Amanda (Jeff) Westbay of East Peoria, IL, Heather (Lonnie) Liles of Bad Axe MI, Andy (Tara) Bennett of Valparaiso, Nicole McConnell of Chicago, IL, Kelly McConnell of Chicago; great grandchildren, Ella, Maddox, Tyler, Triston, Dalton, Lexy, Lucy, Kendall, Isaac, Samuel, Mackenzie, and Evelyn.

Visitation for Ruth will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (HOBART). Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. www.burnsfuneral. com