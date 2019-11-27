Ruth L. Welkie

COLUMBUS, IN - Ruth L. Welkie, 98, of Columbus, IN formerly of Wanatah passed away peacefully at the Hospice of South Central Indiana, Columbus Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born October 6, 1921 in South Bend, IN to Arlo and Leona Brown. Ruth was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Wanatah and Grace Lutheran Church, Columbus. She enjoyed gardening, loved cooking for family, and crocheting.

On January 31, 1942 she married Kenneth L. Welkie who preceded her in death in 2018. Survivors include their children: Carol (Dwight) Hayes of Columbus, Norman (Joyce) Welkie of St. George, Utah, Christine (Kevin) Dombkowski of Oswego, IL, grandchildren: Gregory (Krista) Hayes, Julie (Michael) Bushong, Dawn Welkie and Laura Dombkowski, great-grandchildren: Joshua Hayes, Shawn VanRheenan, Christopher (Jaclyn) Hayes, Jamie (Thomas) VanRenterghem, Nicholas Welkie, and Kalee Hayes; step-great-grandchildren: John and Matthew Bedel and Chastity Bushong, great great-grandchildren: Dakota Hayes, Layton VanRenterghem, Addyson Hayes, Caroline VanRenterghem, and Easton Hayes, step- great-great grandchild, Jace Towne, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Marguerite DeWinter, Lester Brown, and Glenn Brown.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. CST at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Grace Lutheran Church, 3201 Central Ave., Columbus, IN 47203.