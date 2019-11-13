Ruth M. "Sis" Starcevich (nee Fitzgerald)

LOWELL, IN - Ruth M. "Sis" Starcevich (nee Fitzgerald), age 98, late of Lowell formerly of the East Side, passed away November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Starcevich Sr. Loving mother of Charles (Gloria) Starcevich Jr. and Patrick (Patricia) Starcevich. Cherished grandmother of Paul (Patricia) Starcevich, Robert (Jeanne) Starcevich, Marie Ross, Patrick (Kristine) Starcevich, Charles (Nancy) Starcevich, Michelle (Phil) Mierzwa, Anthony Starcevich, and William (Lisa) Starcevich. Dearest great grandmother of 13 and great great grandmother of 10. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to Holy Name Catholic Church, Cedar Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Interment Holy Name Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the ( ) or Dunes Hospice preferred.