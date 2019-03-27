Ruth M. Warrick

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ruth Marie Warrick, 93, of South Bend died at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born October 1, 1925 in Michigan City, IN to the late Grace (Todd) and Chester Calahan and had lived in South Bend most of her life. On June 14, 1947 in South Bend she married James Warrick who preceded her in death March 21, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Warrick 1961 and her sister, Dorothy Carl.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia McKinney (Byron) of LaPorte, IN and Cheryl Holmgren (John) of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren, Thomas McKinney, LeAnn McKinney, Jennifer Holmgren, and Elizabeth Holmgren; and four great-grandchildren, Colin McKinney, Christine Holmgren, Camdyn McKinney, and Ryan Holmgren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 in the WELSHEIMER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Garry Fisher of Community Congregational Church officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 Brick Rd., South Bend, IN, 46628 or Community Congregational Church, Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN, 46637. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.