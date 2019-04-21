Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Lawler) McCarthy.

Ruth McCarthy (nee Lawler)

MUNSTER, IN - Ruth McCarthy (nee Lawler), 89, of Munster, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2019. She is survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Janice McGrath, Mary Beth (Vincent) Trombetta, Matthew McGrath, and Tyler, Caden, and Ashlynn Trombetta; and many wonderful cousins and their children. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, John McCarthy; her sister, Nellie Lawler, her parents Anna and Frank Lawler, and many loving cousins. A very special "thank you" from Ruth's family to Autumn and Sophie.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM at the funeral home, immediately following.

Ruth was a devoted teacher for 38 years within the Chicago Public Schools, her last years serving at the Phil Sheridan School.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com