Ruth Pineda (nee Palomar)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ruth Pineda (nee Palomar), age 81 of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Ruth is survived by three children: Anthony Pineda, Sheila R. Montemayor and Frank Pineda; grandchildren: Crystal and Cesar R. Montemayor; sisters, Lydia (late Armando) Lopez and Ellen "Nene" Palomar; brothers, Jesse (Rita) Palomar, Jr., Roy Palomar and Joe Palomar; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Mary Palomar; sisters: Frances (late William) Acosta, Louise (late Richard), Ophelia (late Arthur) Anguiano, Patricia (Rick) Olbera; brothers: Steve (Ruth) Palomar and Manuel Palomar.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019. Msgr. John Siekierski will hold services 7:30PM. Private interment.

Ruth was born on July 15, 1937 in Chicago, IL. She was an East Chicago resident for the past 50 years. Her charismatic personality touched many people she encountered over the years. Especially to those within the community, with her devotion to youth little league, church and Lioness Club. Her purest joys were being around family, bingo and watching her Cubs. Her precious soul will forever be remembered through memories and the loved ones she'll always have.

