HIGHLAND, IN - Ruth R. Komacsar age 82 of Highland passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020.

She is survived by her children; Rudolph "Kevin" (Amy) Komcsar, Susan Marie Brandon, Diane (Michael) Jalk, Dave G. Komacsar, grandchildren; Ashley, Lauren, Brittany, Andrew, John, Dustin, Lynn, Robert, Crystal, great-grandchildren; Kylie, Elizabeth "Izzy", godson; Tony Stiglitz, and sisters Barbara Stiglitz and Dorothy Revere.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Rozalee Romanak, husband Rudolph J. Komacsar, brother Rudolph Richard Romanak, and granddaughter Elizabeth Hall.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. James the Less Catholic Church located at 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland with Fr. Gregory Bin-Merle celebrating. Inurnment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may meet with the family on Friday August 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith.

Ruth was a Secretary for Monotype Machine Co. in Chicago when she was first married. Ruth was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church and a member of the Women's Guild. Ruth also served as the Librarian at St. Mary's School in East Chicago.

Ruth was an avid gardener and was a member of the Wild Ones of Gibson Woods. She had a passion for reading, painting, writing, and playing classical music on her piano.

