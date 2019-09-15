Ruth Rasala

MUNSTER, IN-Ruth Rasala (nee Roberts), age 94, passed away September 3, 2019. She is survived by her son, Greg and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Eugene and son Tim. A mass of Christian burial was held on September 7, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church with interment at St. John St. Joseph cemetery.

Ruth was a devoted wife and mother always thinking about others before herself. Ruth worked as a registered nurse and enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading in her spare time. She will be dearly missed and remembered by all who loved her and were touched by her kind heart. Please visit www.burnskish.com.