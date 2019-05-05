Ruth Strege Lemster

VALPARAISO, IN - Ruth Strege Lemster, longtime resident of Valparaiso passed away at the age of 90 on April 27, 2019. She was born October 29, 1928 in Ortonville, MN to Carl and Alma (Laskowsky) Strege. She came to Valparaiso to attend the University, where she met her husband, Robert Thomas Lemster. They were married on November 22, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ortonville and returned to Valparaiso where they purchased Valparaiso Floral on January 1, 1952. They worked side by side for 38 years at Lemster's Floral and Gifts until their retirement. Both Bob and Ruth were founding members of Heritage Lutheran Church, where she served as treasurer, and were greatly involved in the church ministries.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son, R. Thomas Lemster, and sister, Esther Strege Clark. She is survived by her son, Michael; five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Vern (Ruth) Strege and James (Dee) Strege, sister-in-law, Barbara Tanke, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.A visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Heritage Lutheran Church, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church.