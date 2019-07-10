Ryan Jacob Woods

PORTAGE, IN - Ryan Jacob Woods, age 39 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1979 in Crown Point, IN to Larry and Linda (Klemoff) Woods.

He was a graduate of Portage High School, class of 1998. He played basketball in Jr. High for Portage. He worked for a blacktop and asphalt company. He loved Harleys, the Packers, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and his loving family, especially his daughter Kiara. He was a complete jokester, he always made everyone laugh and loved to be around family. Ryan is survived by his parents, Linda and Larry Woods; sister, Trisha Pendergrass; his daughter, Kiara Woods; his nephews, Mason and Ethan Pendergrass; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Nova Woods, Elmer and Albertina Klemoff.

He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.