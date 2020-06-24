Ryan Kirk Askew

CROWN POINT, IN - Ryan Kirk Askew, age 59, of Crown Point passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Fonetta; one daughter, Da'Ja'Nay Askew; one brother, Marcus Keith (Loretta) Askew of Indianapolis; special friends, Donald Griffin of Merrillville, Perry Gordon, Willie Stewart, Aaron Stuckey, Armon Stuckey and Ernest Goodwin all of Gary, Daniel Holland of Louisville, KY and Darryl Goodwin of Michigan City and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and

other relatives, friends and the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Community Hospital families.

Preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Willie Frances Askew and brother, Rodney Askew.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 11:00a.m. at Family Christian Center 340 W. 45th Avenue Munster followed by private cremation at the family's convenience, Pastor Steve Munsey, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 Family Christian Center from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Ryan was a 1978 graduate of West Side High School. He joined the Lake County Sheriff's Department in 1984 and retired in 2004 with the rank of Commander and was also employed as a security officer at Community Hospital for 31 years. Ryan and his wife, Fonetta, were also devoted foster parents for 20 years.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Askew family during their time of loss.