INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Ryan Marie Ly, 39 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020. Ryan was the beloved wife of John Ly; cherished mother of Lily Mae and Bela Simone. Ryan is survived by her mother, Robin Hensley and father, Gary Nawrocki; and her siblings: Shawn (Margaret) Nawrocki, Sarah (Derek) Armstrong, Trisha Hill, Marcia (Joey) Stasko, Kristal Tomlinson, Nikki (Bill) Johnsen, Ashley Hensley, Tina Nawrocki; and was a loving aunt to many dear nieces and nephews.

Ryan was born on June 17th, 1980 in Hammond, Indiana and was a graduate of Hammond High School class of 1998 where she met John their freshman year. She earned a double bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry from Purdue University class of 2006 and went on to complete her master's degree in Epidemiology from The Indiana University School of Medicine class of 2008. Ryan was the Director of Client Analytics at Evolent Health.

John and Ryan married on January 28th, 2006 and began their newlywed adventure in Indianapolis. Together with their two daughters, they made many great friends and memories. They loved to travel and challenged each other into trying new experiences that created lasting memories.

Ryan will be remembered as a selfless supporter of family and friends alike. Without exception, she was available in times of need and always put others before herself. Ryan was an avid reader and music fan. She fulfilled a life-long dream when she met her idol, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins.

Ryan loved the beach, the Chicago Cubs, and spending time with family and friends.

Her family feels it's most appropriate to celebrate her life in a way she loved (at a later date) with a celebration when the restrictions are lifted for large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please send all contributions to her children's college funds: Website URL ugift529.com, Lily's code L6G-36J, Bela's code 69N-E1T.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 W.38th St., Indianapolis, IN 46208, between the hours of 2:00-6:00 p.m., with a service at 5:00 p.m.