Sally Ann Hauber

NAPLES, FL - On May 2, 2019 Sally Ann Hauber was called home to the loving arms of Our Lord. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted husband and their daughters.

She met her husband Chuck on the tennis courts when they were both in their teens and married in 1953. They were blessed to share 65 wonderful years together. She graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master's Degree in Education while raising a family. She taught elementary school for 20 years and was loved by all her students. She had a talent for having a positive impact on students that were hard to reach. Sally loved sewing, reading, tennis, golf and travel. She was an excellent cook. Sally and her husband enjoyed square dancing, playing bridge and taking family vacations. One favorite family vacation was a six week long camping trip from Indiana to California that Sally and Chuck enjoyed with their four young daughters. Her biggest joy was her family.

Sally is survived by her loving husband Chuck, their daughters Sue (Gary) Hills, Sharon (Jeff) Tornatta, Cindy Peng, Teri Rodriguez, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. her sister Joan Lowther and brother John Logan Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Annabelle Logan and sister Diane Watkins.

A Memorial Service will be held at Graceland Chapel on July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Vitas Healthcare in honor of Sally Hauber at 4980 Tamiami Trail N Ste 102, Naples, FL 34103.