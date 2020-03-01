Sally (Schenher) Kopko

Sally (Schenher) Kopko, beloved teacher, family and friend, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital.

Sally loved children, traveling, playing cards and Mahjong, talking politics, and most of all, the White Sox and the Fighting Irish.

A Memorial Mass for Sally will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day from 12:30-2:30p.m. at Duneland Falls Banquet Center in Chesterton. Memorials may be made to Nativity of Our Savior School or to Portage Township Education Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.