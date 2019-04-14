Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally S. Harbin.

Sally S. Harbin

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sally S. Harbin age 88, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She is survived by her children, Rick (Cindi) Harbin and Linda (Ted) La Tulip; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Rudolph, Teddy (Lauren) La Tulip, Colette (Matt) Schurch and Erica (fiance David) Harbin; great grandchildren, Max, Addison, Tyler, Gavin, Sawyer and Sam; siblings, Jean (late Mel) Pickett, Art (Barb) Clark, Iola (Dick) Blythe and Bette (late Edward) Scott and many loved nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Harbin and brothers, Jerry and Donald Clark.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Minister Trey Gilliana officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.