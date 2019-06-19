Salvador Lopez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Salvador Lopez, age 85, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday evening, June 16, 2019 at Community Hospital.

Survived by beloved wife, Rose M. Lopez; four children: Guadalupe Chapa, Jesus "Chuey" Lopez, Salvador "Chava" (Sally) Lopez and Maggie (Isidro) Flores; 12 grandchildren: Rudy (Dawn) Gonzalez, Christine and Gina Chapa, Lauryn (Sean) Hildebrand, Ezra, Titus, Ana and Rosie Lopez, Simon Lopez, Ashley, Isabel and Esperanza Flores, great grandfather of Jericho and Jonah; brother of: Teresa Lopez, Patricio (Juanita), Jose (Victoria) Lopez and Maria (Ramon) Cortez; many nieces, nephews, relative and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Blanca; son-in-law, Augustine Chapa; siblings, Carlos, Ramon, Rosa and Luis Lopez and parents, Manuel and Maria Guadalupe Lopez.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago. At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Friends may also visit with family Saturday at OLG Church from 9:30 AM until time of mass. Salvador retired from Inland Steel Co. with 37 years of service and was a member of USW local 1010. He was a true gentleman whose kindness and integrity will live in the memories of all who knew and loved him. Messages of remembrance and condolences at www.oleskapastrickfh.com.