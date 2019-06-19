Salvador Lopez (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home Inc
3934 Elm St
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-0938
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME
3934 Elm St.
East Chicago, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3510 Deodar St.
East Chicago, IN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3510 Deodar St.
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Salvador Lopez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Salvador Lopez, age 85, of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday evening, June 16, 2019 at Community Hospital.

Survived by beloved wife, Rose M. Lopez; four children: Guadalupe Chapa, Jesus "Chuey" Lopez, Salvador "Chava" (Sally) Lopez and Maggie (Isidro) Flores; 12 grandchildren: Rudy (Dawn) Gonzalez, Christine and Gina Chapa, Lauryn (Sean) Hildebrand, Ezra, Titus, Ana and Rosie Lopez, Simon Lopez, Ashley, Isabel and Esperanza Flores, great grandfather of Jericho and Jonah; brother of: Teresa Lopez, Patricio (Juanita), Jose (Victoria) Lopez and Maria (Ramon) Cortez; many nieces, nephews, relative and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Blanca; son-in-law, Augustine Chapa; siblings, Carlos, Ramon, Rosa and Luis Lopez and parents, Manuel and Maria Guadalupe Lopez.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago. At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Friends may also visit with family Saturday at OLG Church from 9:30 AM until time of mass. Salvador retired from Inland Steel Co. with 37 years of service and was a member of USW local 1010. He was a true gentleman whose kindness and integrity will live in the memories of all who knew and loved him. Messages of remembrance and condolences at www.oleskapastrickfh.com.


Published in The Times on June 19, 2019
