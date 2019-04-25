Salvador Moreno "Chico"

SOUTH DEERING, IL - Salvador Moreno, "Chico" age 90, late of South Deering and formerly of San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico passed away on April 21, 2019.

Beloved husband of Maria (Nee Padilla) for 55 years. Loving father of Magdalena (David) Roe, Salvador Cesar (Martha) Moreno and Marco Moreno. Devoted grandfather of Joseph Roe, twins Wesley and Ethan Roe, Carson Roe and Marcelo Moreno. Dear son of the late Antonio and late Mariana Moreno. Retired employee of Valley Mould.

Union Safety Officer at Valley Mould. Member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Charismatic Club.

Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617, to St. Kevin Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. 773-731-2749, www.elmwoodchapel.com