Salvador R. Guzman

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Salvador R. Guzman, age 85, of Schererville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019. Loving husband of Bertha A. Guzman, nee Arcuri-Cirimarcos. Devoted father of Oscar (Cyndi Krohn) Guzman, Edward Guzman, and Betty (Joe) Zuccarelli. Proud grandfather of Olivia and Joey. Dear brother of Hela Baeza. Also, his precious dog, Daisy. Preceded in death by his parents Jose and Guadelupe Guzman.

Visitation Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery - Schererville, IN.

Memorial contributions to ASPCA, www.aspca.org, appreciated.

