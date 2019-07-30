Sam Bianco

VALPARAISO, IN - Sam Bianco, age 91, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Sam is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; daughter, Beth Schamp of Denver; son, Tim (Heidi) Bianco of Crown Point; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Sam Schamp of Denver, Luke and Olivia Bianco of Crown Point; and many wonderful nephews, nieces and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Sam was a devoted husband, father, uncle and friend. He was born on February 11, 1928 in Gary, IN, the youngest of 10 children born to Josephine and Sam Bianco. Sam was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Indiana University, and was an Army Veteran. In 1955, Sam married Shirley Hatfield in Vincennes, IN.

Sam's life was an example of service and accomplishment. He spent 41 years with the Gary Schools as a teacher, counselor and administrator. He was committed to the students, staff and community, and worked with the Gary Educational Scholarship Foundation. Among other accolades, Sam was awarded the Lorin A. Burt Award for outstanding contribution to public education and the Sagamore of the Wabash Award for his loyalty, humanity, wisdom and inspiration in his many leadership roles in education.

Sam was also active in Ross Township politics and spent 15 years on the Advisory Board. During retirement, he stayed very active traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Sam led a joyful life and touched many others.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Deacon Tom Maicher officiating. Additional Visitation will be one hour prior to the Service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sam's name to the Indiana University School of Education (https://www.myiu.org/one-time-gift).

Sign Sam's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.