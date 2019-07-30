Sam Bianco (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Tim, I am so sorry for your loss. Your father has left all..."
    - Kitty Conley
  • "So many wonderful memories of Uncle Sam. Such an amazing..."
    - Christina Bianco-Jessen
  • " Your father was one of a kind. An all around great person...."
    - Susan Christoff
  • - Tony & Tami Bianco
  • "Uncle Sam was one of the greatest men I have ever known. ..."
    - Barb Beck-Gainey
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sam Bianco

VALPARAISO, IN - Sam Bianco, age 91, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Sam is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; daughter, Beth Schamp of Denver; son, Tim (Heidi) Bianco of Crown Point; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Sam Schamp of Denver, Luke and Olivia Bianco of Crown Point; and many wonderful nephews, nieces and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Sam was a devoted husband, father, uncle and friend. He was born on February 11, 1928 in Gary, IN, the youngest of 10 children born to Josephine and Sam Bianco. Sam was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Indiana University, and was an Army Veteran. In 1955, Sam married Shirley Hatfield in Vincennes, IN.

Sam's life was an example of service and accomplishment. He spent 41 years with the Gary Schools as a teacher, counselor and administrator. He was committed to the students, staff and community, and worked with the Gary Educational Scholarship Foundation. Among other accolades, Sam was awarded the Lorin A. Burt Award for outstanding contribution to public education and the Sagamore of the Wabash Award for his loyalty, humanity, wisdom and inspiration in his many leadership roles in education.

Sam was also active in Ross Township politics and spent 15 years on the Advisory Board. During retirement, he stayed very active traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Sam led a joyful life and touched many others.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Deacon Tom Maicher officiating. Additional Visitation will be one hour prior to the Service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Sam's name to the Indiana University School of Education (https://www.myiu.org/one-time-gift).

Sign Sam's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on July 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Indiana University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.