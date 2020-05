Or Copy this URL to Share

Sam "The Fireman" Flitar IN LOVING MEMORY OF SAM "THE FIREMAN" FLITAR ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We miss your smile and your funny jokes. You have sent us signs from up above, to show us we are surrounded by your love. Your Loving Wife, Charrie and Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store