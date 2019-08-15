Samantha Eilean Hines

SELLERSBURG, IN -

Samantha Eilean Hines, 20, of Sellersburg, IN, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was a free spirit that always marched to the beat of her own drum. Samantha loved her role as big sister and always maintained a special relationship with her grandparents, aunts and uncles. She attended South Haven Christian School, Portage and Henryville High Schools. Samantha was an employee at Red Robin in Louisville and also attended Memphis Christian Church. She was born on December 15, 1998 in Crown Point, IN.

Samantha is survived by her parents, Charla and Estevan Martinez; brother, Alejandro "Alex" Martinez; grandparents, Eilean Hines, Erida and Pedro Cruz; aunts and uncles, Darlene Hines, Cheryl Allen (John), Paul Hines (Valerie), Dan Hines (Michele), Annette Hines, Angelo Martinez (Tammy); as well as many cousins and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Hines; and uncle, Mark Hines.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Saturday after 9:00 a.m. Her funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at Edwardsville Cemetery.

Contributions in Samantha's memory be made to (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.