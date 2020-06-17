Samuel A. Calabrese
1932 - 2020
Samuel A. Calabrese

HAMMOND, IN - Samuel A. Calabrese, 88, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Indianapolis surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Rosario and Sarah (Papa) Calabrese on May 20, 1932 in Hammond, LA. Coming from a very traditional Italian immigrant family, he was the 9th of 10 children. He was the first one to be born in a hospital and the first one to graduate high school. He was very proud to be Sicilian!

Sam graduated from T.F. North in Calumet City, IL, and went on to work at LTV Steel in East Chicago, Indiana, retiring after 41 years. He was affectionately known as "bald head" and treasured his golf, bowling, baseball, and racquetball memories with his lifelong best friends.

Sam was an outstanding athlete and an avid sports fan rooting for the White Sox, Bears, IU basketball and ND football. Even though he earned many athletic accolades in his lifetime, his proudest achievements were his children and their families. He was their biggest fan and loudest cheerleader. He was the happiest, most fun-loving, humble man most people have ever known. He was always smiling, trying to make people laugh, and never stingy with the words "I love you". His favorite place to be was surrounded by his family (and of course at one of his favorite breakfast spots).

Sam is survived by his fiance, Marilyn Carey and children: Linda (Dave) West of Cotter, AR, Sam Calabrese of Sarasota, FL, Anthony (Melissa) Calabrese of Crown Point, IN, Julie (Mark) Snedden of Fenton, MI, and Cathy (Bob) Earl of Greenwood, IN; sister, Agnes Ewen Kelley of Nashville, TN. He was also the proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Anita; his daughter, Sandra; parents Rosario and Sarah, and three brothers and five sisters.

Due to the current situation with coronavirus, the family will be hosting a celebration of life for Sam sometime in late summer when it is safer to gather with loved ones.



Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire Calabrese Family....I am so very sorry for your loss. Your father was such a wonderfully sweet and kind man...our family loved him dearly. My prayers are with you and your family. Rest peacefully, Sam.
Bridget Vela Boldt
Friend
June 16, 2020
To the Calabrese Family: my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all of you. Your dad was a wonderful man. He and my dad, Fernie, were such good friends for so many years until my dad passed away in 2004. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and in my prayers.
Vicki Vela Barlog
Friend
June 16, 2020
I met Sam through bowling in the same league for many years. I always looked forward to seeing him. I knew all the guys he bowled with. If I remember right, they were Bozo, Ray and Joe. We had many a laugh together. A real quality guy.
JERRY MIKULICH
Friend
