Samuel Archie Nye "Peepa"

GRIFFITH, IN - Samuel Archie Nye "Peepa" age 95 of Griffith IN passed through the gates of Heaven on November 10, 2019.

He was born on April 8, 1924 in Blackton AR, the loving son of Willard Henry Nye and Myrtle Elizabeth Rodgers Nye. He was preceded in death by his beautiful bride of 70 years Lillie Mae Leonard Nye. He was also preceded by his son Samuel Archie Nye Jr. And a great- grandson Nathanael James Edward Green, his brothers Lloyd Arthur Nye, Buehl Ardell "Buddy" Nye, and his sisters Alma Irene Nye Fryer and Susie Irilla Nye Edgin.

He is survived by his daughter Valinda (Jim) Green of Griffith IN and his son Michael (Kathy) Nye of Holden Beach NC.

He is also survived by grandchildren Stephen Green of Schneider IN, David Green of Griffith IN, Jill Green Ramirez of Griffith IN, Jared Green of St. John IN, Brianne Nye Ross of Milford OH, Jacob Nye of Erlanger KY, and Caleb Nye of Milford OH; 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandson that is due to be born on April 8, 2020 (Samuel's 96th birthday).

He retired from the University of Chicago Police in 1988 after 20 years of service. He built birdhouses until recently, loved to put jigsaw puzzles together, and was an avid fisherman. If you walked through his door, chances are you wouldn't leave before playing one of his favorite board games with him. He was also an expert at changing the rules on the fly to insure he would win. He sang tenor in gospel groups in the 1960's and 1970's. He was one of the founders of the Dolton Church of God Kings softball team where he was the original coach and then became the team's pitcher in his 50's. He was also the lone White Sox fan in a family of Cub fans.

Funeral services will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith with Bryan Vickery officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Friday November 15, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Mr. Nye to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

