CROWN POINT, IN - Samuel G. Kozaitis, Sr., age 89 of Crown Point, passed away August 18, 2019. He graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 48, and served for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Sam retired as a bricklayer from U.S. Steel after 46 years. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and loved to fish. Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his brother, George.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann Marie; children, April (Rich) Kitchen, Sam Jr. (Michelle) Kozaitis; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Kitchen, Kara Kozaitis, Kayla (Mitchell) Stilwell, Hailey and Jack Kozaitis; great-granddaughter, Lorelai Stilwell.

Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2019
