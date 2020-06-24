Samuel James Brown

CROWN POINT, IN - Samuel James Brown of Crown Point, formally from Highland Indiana passed away on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at the tender age of 24 due to an unfortunate motorcycle accident.

Sam was born December 12th, 1995 to Kathleen L. Connell and James M. Brown in Hammond Indiana. Sam was a 2014 Highland High School graduate and was currently employed by El Oso Construction in Griffith Indiana. Sam enjoyed all things outdoors, camping, fishing,hunting. His hobbies were not limited in any direction. He was a craftsman furniture builder, refinisher. He created many beautiful pieces of metal art and woodworking projects. His talents were unlimited along with his infectious smile, his quick wit and how he could brighten any room with just his appearance. He was a unique and kind soul who really knew how to live.

Sam is survived by his parents Kathleen Connell, John S. Zukauskas (stepfather), James M. Brown, Suzanne Brennen (stepmother); sister, Delanie D. Carey; brothers: Jesse M. Brown, Eric J. Zukauskas; niece, Scarlett Carey; and his beloved pet, Ludo.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Friday, June 26, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visit us at www.hillsidefhcares.com