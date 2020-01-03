Samuel Perez

VALPARAISO, IN - Samuel Perez, age 84 of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving children Michael (Monica) Perez, Tina Perez (Brian Gabel), grandchildren Amanda and Bella, brothers Frank and Joaquin Perez, sister Mary Fernandez, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, most notably, nephew Danny Perez. Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Millie Perez. Sam was a graduate of Washington HS in EC, served his country in the US Army, retired from Inland/Mittal Steel with 44 years of service and retired from the School City of East Chicago with nine years of service. Sam led a full life. In his free time, he was a tireless volunteer at St. Patrick's Church festivals and Super Bowl parties. Sam was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. Go Pack! A special thanks goes out to the entire staff of Brookdale AL/MC of Valparaiso, for enriching the last three years of his life and to Heart to Heart Hospice in Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sam's memory to Heat to Heart Hospice in Valparaiso, IN, or to St. Patrick's Parrish in East Chicago, IN.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN.

A Prayer Service will be held Saturday during the visitation at 3:30 p.m. with Deacon Ray officiating.

A Private Cremation will follow.

A burial will be held at a later date.

