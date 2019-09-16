Samuel Rado

PORTAGE, IN - Samuel Rado, 85 passed away at his home with his daughter at his side on Aug. 23, 2019. Sam was born April 29, 1934, in Sharon, PA the son of the late Samuel and Edna Rado. Sam graduated from Brookfield High school where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He was inducted into the Brookfield Athletic Hall of Fame in December 2017. He went on to work at GATX in Sharon, PA and worked there for over 30 plus years.

Sam loved spending time with his family, traveling, golfing and going to the car races. Sam is survived by his four children: William (Linda), Samuel (Sue), with whom he had with his first wife Marion Carothers Rado (who preceded him in death), Renee (John) Castro and Joseph (Blair) Rado, whom he had with his second wife Becky See Rado. He leaves seven grandchildren: Nicole Tyran, Lisa (Craig) Pellegrini, Sam Rado, Johnathan (Jennifer) Rado, Elisa and Lucia Castro, Bode Rado and one more on the way; three great grandchildren: Mason Tyran, Anthony and Samantha Rado; and his sister, MaryJane Simco.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date, per Sam's request cremation has taken place.