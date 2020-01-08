Samuel Tulowitzki

CROWN POINT, IN - Samuel Tulowitzki, 97, of Crown Point, formally of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Symphony of Crown Point, IN.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Emmanuel Cemetery with military honors accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.

Friends will be received from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to: American Legion Post 006 in Clearfield and Harbor Light Hospice in Crown Point IN.

The family of Samuel would like to thank the Harbor Light Hospice and the Symphony of Crown Point assistant living workers for all of their care.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BENNETT AND HOUSER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

