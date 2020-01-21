Sandra A. Shelby (nee Wertz)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sandra A. Shelby (nee Wertz), age 75, late of Schererville, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020. Loving wife of James Shelby. Devoted mother of Nancy Arendt, Melinda (Kevin) Bendle, and Daniel (Jocelyn) Shelby. Proud grandmother of Hope Meierkort, Margaret and Elisabeth Bendle, and Sophia, Cailyn, Wesley, and Jessie Shelby. Dear sister of Dean (Chris) Wertz, Linda (Richard) Trout, Lowell (Claudia) Wertz, Wayne (Rene) Wertz, and sister-in-law of Sandra Schill. Preceded in death by her parents Orvis and Ruth Wertz and brother Howard Wertz.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln) Dyer, IN. Interment will be private at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery-Dolton, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to William J. Riley Hospice House-Munster, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit her complete online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.