Sandra D. Spaulding
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra D. Spaulding VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra D. Spaulding, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born January 28, 1944 in Valparaiso to Thomas and Margaret (Dowell) Pierce and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1963. Sandy made her career as a housekeeper at Porter Memorial Hospital for many years. She will be fondly remembered for turning the task of shopping into an art form, along with the prerequisite coupon clipping sessions. On July 25, 1965 in Clarksville, TN she married Robert L. Spaulding, Sr. who survives along with their son, Robert (Carol) Spaulding, Jr. of Kouts, grandchildren, Sam, Jake and Julie Spaulding and brothers, Thomas (Judy) Pierce and James (Helene) Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggy Mitchell. She always reserved a special place in her heart for the love of family and preserving their special moments on film. A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with private funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the VNA Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Sandy was a good friend of our family and she Was a very thoughtful and kind person .We have known her for over 47 years and have had alot of good memories .She will be greatly missed and we send our condolences to her husband Bob and the family
Barbara Kuder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved