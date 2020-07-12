1/1
Sandra E. "Sandy" Balash
Sandra "Sandy" Balash

PORTAGE, IN - Sandra "Sandy" E. Balash, age 83, of Portage, formerly of Hobart, passed away July 8, 2020. She graduated from Lew Wallace Class of 55 and owned and operated Balash Towing with her husband, Gene.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Gene; children Dave Balash and Brenda (Bob) Toby. A very special thanks to the doctors and nurses on 6 West at St. Mary Medical Center, as well as Dunes Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). A celebration of life will take place from 7:00 until 9:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Festival Park's Revelli Bandshell. All attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs blankets and practice social distancing.

www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
