Sandra "Sandy" Gesse

PORTAGE, IN - Sandra "Sandy" Gesse, age 73 of Portage formerly of Michigan City, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Carl L. Gesse, Sr. of 25 years; daughter Kimberly (late Nick) Cox; step-daughter Kimberly (William) Sobolewski; step-sons: Joseph Gesse and Carl Gesse, Jr. and her two granddaughters: Kira and Brianna Cox. Preceded in death by parents Roland "Rol" and Joyce Lundberg.

Sandy was a faithful member of Crossroads Family Church in Portage. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and playing various Facebook videogames. She was an animal lover but loved her two granddaughters above all else. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Pastor Michael Bean officiating. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Lakeshore Paws.

