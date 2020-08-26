Sandra J. Ames (nee Johnson)

Sandra J. Ames (nee Johnson), would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, sort of an offer to good to refuse. Sandra departed on Sunday August 23, 2020 and is looking forward to her next adventure.

Sandra is survived by her sister Bonnie (Wayne) Horne, brother-in-law David Quick, daughter Kristie Knorr, her sons Keanan (Doria) Kintzel and Kurtis (Mimi) Kintzel, her grandchildren Stephen (Katie) Knorr, Nicole (Ben) Kelly, Sandra (Tyler) Pearson, Sarah (Joseph) Appel, Jonathan (Daiana) Nani Schneider, Jake Kintzel, Michael (Michele) Conn, Niki Nani, Kendall Knorr, Joseph Sky Kintzel and Soleil Kintzel, many beautiful nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grand-children, and thousands of Amway distributors. Sandra is predeceased by her husband John L, Ames, sisters Phillis Quick and Donna Johnson and her parents Ralph and Ruby (Dennison) Johnson.

Sandra's work ethic, social betterment purposes, and business spirit were indoctrinated at an early age from her parents who owned and operated, along with their daughters, the local grocery store. Johnson's Finer Foods is where they delivered groceries to the elderly, was the hotspot for kids to come after school for a soda pop, and where the local community gathered and engaged in friendly but important conversations about the Chicago Cubs.

Sandra graduated from Hammond High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University. She had three children while being the wife of a Navy fighter pilot. Sandra later married and built a beautiful life with Dr. John Ames.

Sandra, with her former spouse and an exceptionally talented group of entrepreneurs known as the World Wide Diamond Association, built one of the largest Amway direct sales organizations in the world generating billions in sales.

In an auditorium of any size and in front of a few people or thousands, Sandra could easily be found sitting in the front row usually dressed to the nines or on stage doing motivational speaking. Sandra has shared the stage with world leaders and celebrities, such as, astronaut Neil Armstrong, former President Gerald Ford, Amway Co-Founder Rich Devos, and singer Pat Boone.

Sandra was a passionate individual, most notably about Purdue University, Amway, the Republican Party, diamonds, Sweden, lipstick, Eagle Island, the Methodist Church, gardening, Agatha Christie books, Golden Retrievers, Cadillacs, travel, music, shopping, and her family. If you spent time with Sandra, you likely heard words of wisdom (and her personal policies); such as, "I'll only play if I can win", "We don't go shopping, we go buying!" and "You are what you say you are… speak your world into existence". "Those that know her best describe her as "dedicated". She was dedicated to her causes, her businesses, her groups, and her family. Her views were very black or white, and she was not shy in making her thoughts known. Similar to Voldemort in Harry Potter, Brand X products (non-Amway products) like Tide Laundry Detergent or Crest Toothpaste are those things that must not be named or spoken of… the real curse words in Sandy's home.

On her 82nd birthday less than a year ago, Sandra and her husband Dr. John Ames had the best night at a Florida ocean front restaurant watching the sunset, devouring grilled scallops, listening to a live Jimmy Buffet style band, cuddling, and dancing the night away. Their remarkable last dance generated a standing ovation and was very symbolic of the way Sandra rolled through life.

Please help us memorialize the story of her life by sharing a picture, video or short anecdote at https://eagleislanddiamondsandy.com/.

A memorial service will be hosted online Wednesday August 24, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time. For details on how to view the service, go to https://eagleislanddiamondsandy.com/.