Sandra K. Underwood

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra K. Underwood, 53, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born February 24, 1966 in Cullman, AL to Bobby Ray and Margaret (Haynes) Powell and graduated from Lake Central High School. She served as the office administrator for Dr. Malik for over 14 years. Sandra's first love was her grandchildren, sacrificing her own needs for them. Shopping had its own allure, especially when looking for purses or elephant memorabilia.

Sandra is survived by her former spouse, Scott Underwood, their daughters, Alexis (Jermod) Holder and Brittany Underwood, sisters, Sheila Nelson and Sharon Hansen, brothers, Mark Amberson and Michael Powell and grandchildren, Lucas, Jalayah, Jerzie and Noah.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Valparaiso American Legion.

Arrangements by MOLLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO.