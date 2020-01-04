Sandra Kay Doe (Akins)

BURNHAM, IL - Sandra Kay Doe (Akins), 73, passed away on December 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point, IN.

She is survived by her children; Shelly Paunovich, Charles (Jen) Doe, Kelly Harper Doe, Paul (Ruby) Doe and Randy Mullins, grandchildren; Sarah (Michael) Mahoney, Miles, Jacob, Morgan, Annabell, Timothy, Lilly, Matthew, Alyssa, Nicholas, and Skylar, great-grandchildren; Noah and Charlotte, siblings; Paul Reppa, Cheryl Wheeler and Debbie Luttrell (Liz). Preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and niece.

Sandra was born in Chicago, IL in 1946. She was a resident of Burnham, IL for 50 years. She dedicated her life to her children and family; always making life magical for those she loved. And boy, oh boy, did she love her Chicago Cubs, and supporting her country. "Trump 2020: Make America Great Again!"

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via PayPal:https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/81k0PzwS9D

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.